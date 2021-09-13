Ohio reports more than 5,500 daily COVID-19 cases

In the last three weeks the state is averaging 5,735 cases a day, according to ODH. In the last week, Ohio’s average is 6,721 cases a day.

As of Monday Ohio had 3,427 coronavirus patients in its hospitals and 932 in its ICUs.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported COVID patients account for one in six hospital patients and one in four ICU patients.

Ages 60 to 69 make up the largest number of COVID hospitalizations, but ages 0 to 17 are seeing the largest increase. Ages 0 to 17 is up 47.2% from last week, the highest increase of any age group, according to OHA.

From Sept. 6 to Sunday, 159 patients ages 0 to 17 were hospitalized with COVID, with 2,676 people total hospitalized during that same week.

COVID patients accounted for 12.8% of hospital beds and 19.56% of ICU beds as of Monday, according to ODH. The state has 25.1% of hospital beds and 23.08% of ICU beds open.

In the last day Ohio’s recorded 232 hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 194 hospitalizations a day and 19 ICU admissions a day in the past 21 days, according to ODH.

More than 6.18 million Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 63.96% of adults and 61.82% of Ohioans 12 and older receiving at least one dose as of Monday.

Nearly 59.5% of adults and 57.18% of residents 12 and older have finished the vaccine, according to ODH.