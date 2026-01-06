Ohio schools have until July to adopt AI policy

The policy provides guidance for integrating AI into curriculum, evaluating third-party tools, and aligning with existing policies on bullying, academic integrity, and procurement.

“While we are supportive of schools using AI to strengthen instruction and expand learning opportunities, it is also incredibly important that these tools are used responsibly, and in a way that maintains academic integrity,” said ODEW director Stephen D. Dackin. “This model policy provides school leaders and educators with clear, practical guidance to effectively and safely integrate AI into the classroom.”

The model policy was developed with Ohio’s AI in Education Coalition and involved educators, businesses, nonprofits and government leaders, according to ODEW.

The model policy builds off an ODEW AI toolkit released in early 2024. The toolkit includes introductory material (what AI is and how it works); several examples of AI tools to explore; context on ethics issues surrounding AI use; plus classroom activities, hands-on challenges and a 10-week project-based learning course.

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, who was then the lieutenant governor of Ohio, was heavily involved in creating the toolkit. At the time, he talked about the emerging use of AI in business and said that students should learn about AI before going into the workforce.