Ohio schools have until July to adopt AI policy

Ohio schools should use artificial intelligence in the classroom but in a responsible way, according to a model policy from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.
Under House Bill 96, all Ohio school districts are required to adopt a formal AI policy by July 1. ODEW released a model policy last week that is meant to guide schools to responsibly and effectively use AI in education.
The policy provides guidance for integrating AI into curriculum, evaluating third-party tools, and aligning with existing policies on bullying, academic integrity, and procurement.
“While we are supportive of schools using AI to strengthen instruction and expand learning opportunities, it is also incredibly important that these tools are used responsibly, and in a way that maintains academic integrity,” said ODEW director Stephen D. Dackin. “This model policy provides school leaders and educators with clear, practical guidance to effectively and safely integrate AI into the classroom.”
The model policy was developed with Ohio’s AI in Education Coalition and involved educators, businesses, nonprofits and government leaders, according to ODEW.
The model policy builds off an ODEW AI toolkit released in early 2024. The toolkit includes introductory material (what AI is and how it works); several examples of AI tools to explore; context on ethics issues surrounding AI use; plus classroom activities, hands-on challenges and a 10-week project-based learning course.
U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, who was then the lieutenant governor of Ohio, was heavily involved in creating the toolkit. At the time, he talked about the emerging use of AI in business and said that students should learn about AI before going into the workforce.
In early December, Chris Woolard, the Department’s Chief Integration Officer, attended the third White House Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force meeting. During this meeting with cabinet officials, educators, and parents, discussion centered on the impact of AI in the classroom. Woolard highlighted Ohio’s innovative efforts to implement AI policies across all public schools in the state and shared details regarding the model policy.