Ohio Secretary of State: Make it harder for citizens to amend constitution

There are two ways to put amendments to the Ohio constitution up for a statewide referendum: by a two-thirds majority vote of the General Assembly, or by a citizen petition with signatures from 10% of voters in the previous gubernatorial election. Amendments through both processes now become part of the constitution if they get 50%-plus-one in the next statewide vote.

Under this proposal, amendments initiated by the General Assembly would still only need that margin, but citizen-initiated amendments would need to pass with at least 60% of the next statewide vote.