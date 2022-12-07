Ohio Senate passes bill to neutralize state board of education

State Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati, said such a seismic change shouldn’t be rushed through in the lame-duck session. It should get much more public input, he said.

Thomas said it’s not a coincidence that the Republican majority wants to take power away from the school board immediately after Democrats picked up three of the board’s 11 elected seats in November. The remaining eight members are appointed by the governor.

State Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, said the current state board — on which he serves as an ex officio member — is “completely and totally dysfunctional.”

“They argue and squabble over parliamentary procedure for hours on end,” he said.

In committee hearings, representatives of several business groups praised the bill as giving long-deserved attention to career and technical education. Others, whether speaking as “interested parties” or opponents, worried about concentrating power in an unelected department head.

Sen. Louis Blessing, R-Colerain Twp., amended the bill in committee to say the new departmental structure must be in place by June 30, in time to prepare for the subsequent school year.