Ohio sets daily COVID case record for second straight day

One in four hospital patients and one in three ICU patients have COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. Coronavirus patients have increased by 1% in the last week and 22% in the past three weeks. The state’s ICUs have seen a 3% increase in COVID patients in the past week and a 21% increase in the last three weeks.

In the past 60 days COVID patients are up 83% in Ohio’s hospitals and up 60% in ICUs, according to OHA.

Daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions dropped slightly Wednesday, but were still above Ohio’s 21-day average. The stated reported 492 daily hospitalizations compared to its 21-day average of 329 hospitalizations a day, according to ODH. Ohio added 41 ICU admissions in the last day and is averaging 34 ICU admissions a day in the last 21 days.

As of Wednesday, 59.35% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 69.66% of adults and 63.08% of residents ages 5 and older, according to the state health department. More than 54.5% of residents have completed the vaccination, including 64.71% of adults and 62.65% of those 5 and older.

Nearly 6.93 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.39 million have finished the vaccine series. More than 2.46 million people in Ohio have received an additional vaccine dose, including 44,553 people getting a booster shot in the last day.