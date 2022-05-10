Ohio State Board of Education chooses new state superintendent

Explore Former CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dayton under investigation

Dackin touted his experience as a superintendent at Reynoldsburg in a written interview submitted to the board. He noted that the district allowed open enrollment while he was there.

“I am also proud to have opened our school district to students who lived outside the school district boundaries, some of whom lived in the City of Reynoldsburg but were located in another school district,” Dackin said. “Because our schools were safe and children learned at high levels, we had families who wanted to attend our schools.”

Dackin’s appointment was applauded by many Ohio education groups.

“We are encouraged to see Steve Dackin selected as Ohio’s next state superintendent of education,” Melissa Cropper, president of the union Ohio Federation of Teachers president, said. “Thanks to his decades of experience as a teacher, principal, superintendent, and Ohio State Board of Education member, we’re confident that Steve Dackin understands the challenges and opportunities inside our schools and will actively work to solve problems instead of inflame them with divisive rhetoric.”

Others also noted Dackin’s long experience in education in Ohio.

“It’s heartening that the State Board of Education moved deliberately to fulfill the state superintendent role with a proven leader who has throughout his career emphasized high expectations for all students and recognized the importance of empowering parents with high quality education options,” said Chad L. Aldis, vice president for Ohio policy at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, an education think tank.

Ohio Excels, a nonpartisan coalition of business leaders committed to helping improve education for every Ohio student, also applauded the appointment.

“Steve Dackin is the right person at the right time to support Ohio’s students, educators, and employers as our state superintendent,” said Ohio Excels president Lisa Gray.