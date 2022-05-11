Ohio Supreme Court again asks redistricting commissioners why they shouldn’t be held in contempt

The court ordered any responses be filed no later than 9 a.m. on Thursday, with no extensions to be granted.

The currently approved maps are the third set out of four that the commission passed during the eight-month fight over new legislative districts. Those maps are likely to be imposed by a panel of federal judges for use in the Aug. 2 partisan primary for state seats if the commission is unable to pass maps not struck down by the state supreme court by May 28.