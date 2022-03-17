Ohio Supreme Court finds third set of Ohio House, Senate maps unconstitutional

The Ohio Supreme Court has announced that it found the third set of Ohio House and Senate district maps unconstitutional.
The court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to reconvene and file new maps with the secretary of state by March 28, and with the court by 9 a.m. on March 29.
This latest version was approved on March 2 in a 5-2 party-line vote with no Democratic support. None of the approved maps so far have received support from the two Democratic members of the commission.
The Ohio Supreme Court has thrown out both U.S. House maps and Ohio House and Senate maps as unfairly favoring the Republican Party, which dominates the General Assembly.
Military absentee voting for the May 3 election was scheduled to begin March 18 and early voting was scheduled to begin April 5.
It is unclear how this decision will affect the election. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose previously ordered local boards of elections to begin preparations using the third, now rejected maps, and requested a waiver from the U.S. Department of Defense seeking more time to prepare and deliver ballots to military voters and their families overseas.
