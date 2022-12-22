Ohio surpasses 16,000 COVID cases for 4th straight week

Ohio recorded more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases in the last week, making it the fourth consecutive week the state reported more than 16,000 cases.
The state added 17,891 weekly cases on Thursday, bringing its three-week average to 16,890 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
It’s also the fourth straight week Ohio reported more than 600 coronavirus hospitalizations. The 666 hospitalizations reported in the last week were the most recorded since ODH added 679 hospitalizations on Aug. 4.
As of Thursday there 1,262 people hospitalized with COVID in Ohio and 191 with the virus in ICUs, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
West central Ohio had 117 COVID patients in its hospitals — a 5% increase compared to last week and a 41% increase compared to 60 days ago. West central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
There were 11 people with coronavirus in the region’s ICUs Thursday. It was a 21% decrease from last week and a 38% increase from 60 days ago.
Southwest Ohio had 181 COVID patients hospitalized and 26 in its ICUs, according to OHA. The region consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.
It was a 2% increase in inpatients with the virus compared to the previous week and a 38% increase compared to 60 days ago. Southwest Ohio reported a 30% increase in ICU patients with the virus when compared to 60 days ago. It had the same number of coronavirus patients in the ICU as it did last week.
The state health department reported 47 weekly ICU admissions Thursday. It was a slight decrease from the 50 ICU admissions reported on Dec. 15.
There were 94 COVID deaths in the last week, bringing Ohio’s total to 40,840, according to ODH.
