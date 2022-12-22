Ohio surpasses 16,000 COVID cases for 4th straight week

There were 11 people with coronavirus in the region’s ICUs Thursday. It was a 21% decrease from last week and a 38% increase from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio had 181 COVID patients hospitalized and 26 in its ICUs, according to OHA. The region consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

It was a 2% increase in inpatients with the virus compared to the previous week and a 38% increase compared to 60 days ago. Southwest Ohio reported a 30% increase in ICU patients with the virus when compared to 60 days ago. It had the same number of coronavirus patients in the ICU as it did last week.

The state health department reported 47 weekly ICU admissions Thursday. It was a slight decrease from the 50 ICU admissions reported on Dec. 15.

There were 94 COVID deaths in the last week, bringing Ohio’s total to 40,840, according to ODH.