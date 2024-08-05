Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Atlantic coast for Hurricane Debby

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated Sunday in preparation for Hurricane Debby.
“The National Hurricane Center has warned that Hurricane Debby could drench Florida with over foot of rain and a 3-to-5-foot storm surge in some areas. Flash and urban flooding, as well as some isolated river flooding, may all be possible through Wednesday morning,” read a statement on the task force’s Facebook page. “The early activation of OH-TF1 will have them in the area should they be needed.”
The team deployed as a Type III team with 47 members with search and rescue skills, as well as hazmat, medical logistics, safety, communications and planning. Two K9 handlers and their K9 partners are also part of the team.
OH-TF1 was scheduled to leave by 11 p.m. Sunday and is heading to the Atlantic coast for staging. The team’s specific destination was not determined as of Sunday.
Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm early Monday. Heavy rain could result in flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, the Associated Press reported.
