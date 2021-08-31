Ohio Task Force 1 searching for, assisting Ida survivors in New Orleans area

Though communication is still limited as result of utility issues, the task force is safe and in good spirits, the Facebook post read.

Explore Ohio Task Force 1 responds to Jefferson Parish to aid Hurricane Ida survivors

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power, including all of New Orleans, as communities work to clear debris and repair damage, according to the Associated Press. Homes and businesses outside New Orleans also reported major flooding and damage.

At least four people have died in Louisiana and Mississippi as a result of the storm, AP reported.