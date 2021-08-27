Ohio Task Force 1 to leave tonight for Louisiana ahead of Ida

Ohio Task Force 1 will leave from its Vandalia base tonight following its activation today to Louisiana in preparation for Ida, which is forecast to strike Sunday as a major hurricane.
The task force has been activated as a 45-member Type III urban search and rescue team, which includes a full equipment cache, including water rescue equipment, a 16-person water rescue team and canine search teams, the task force announced Friday afternoon on social media.
The task force will stage in Louisiana ready for rapid deployment, the Facebook post stated.
The task force is made up of members from across Ohio.