Ohio to give update on COVID-19, omicron surge

The Ohio Department of Health will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and omicron surge.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Hamilton County Public Health Medical Director and Mercy Health – Cincinnati Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Stephen Feagins and ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety Brian Kaminski for the press conference at 11 a.m.
The public can watch live on YouTube.
While Ohio is seeing a decrease in cases and hospitalizations following the spread of the omicron variant, West Central Ohio is still reporting a high number of hospitalizations.
The region — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — hasn’t seen an increase or decrease in the number of COVID patients in it’s hospitals in the last week, but it up 9% from three weeks ago, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
In Southwest Ohio — which includes Butler, Warren, Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Highland counties, hospitalizations have decreased over the last week but increase by 11% compared to three weeks ago.
Statewide, the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio decreased by 13% in the last week and dropped 24% in the past three weeks, according to OHA.
