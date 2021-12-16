Ohio to give update on COVID as hospitalizations remain high

On Wednesday, Ohio had 4,735 coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 1,177 in ICUS and 741 on ventilators, according to ODH. Hospitalizations rival numbers reported during the winter surge when most Ohioans did not have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health experts are urging Ohioans to get vaccinated and receive their booster dose as officials work to learn more about the latest variant, omicron, and as the delta variant continues to drive an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine or a booster dose can find a provider at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.