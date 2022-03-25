Ohio unemployment falls, jobs increase

Ohio’s unemployment rate last month dropped to the lowest level in two and a half years, and the state saw a small uptick in jobs, according to labor data released today.
The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in February, down from 4.3% the prior month.
Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.8% a year ago.
Ohio’s nonfarm employers added 6,700 jobs last month, which was a 0.1% increase from January, according to preliminary data that will be revised. Employment statewide is up 1.9% from the same month last year.
Industries and sectors that saw the most robust employment growth included administrative, support and waste services (a 1.3% increase in jobs); information (+1.2%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (+1%); and arts, entertainment and recreation (+1%).
The biggest employment losers were construction (-1.2%); durable goods manufacturing (-0.2%); and financial activities (0-2%).
