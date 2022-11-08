Ohioan wins $1M in Powerball drawing

As one person in California won a record $2-billion Powerball jackpot, one Ohioan won a more modest prize of $1 million.
According to the Ohio Lottery, a winning Powerball 5/5 ticket was sold at the Get-Go gas station on Detroit Road in Lakewood, which is in northeast Ohio in the Cleveland area.
The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night as officials needed a participating lottery needing “extra time to complete the required security protocols.”
The drawing was eventually held Tuesday morning with winning numbers 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with the Powerball number of 10.
