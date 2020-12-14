Ohio’s Electoral College votes go to Trump

The 55th Ohio Electoral College meeting had a few twists designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: a plexiglass barrier installed on the dais, fist bumps instead of handshakes, face masks and pens assigned to each elector.

Ohio’s electors are: Rob Scott of Kettering, Ken Blackwell of Cincinnati, Bonnie Ward of Waverly, Barbara Clark of Columbus, Keith Cheney of Lima, Mark Wagoner of Ottawa Hills, Dave Johnson of Salem, Joy Padgett of Coshocton, Patti Alderson of West Chester, Steve Loomis of Cleveland, LeeAnn Johnson, Robert Paduchik of Westerville, Karen Arshinkoff of Hudson, James Wert of Lyndhurst, Jim Canepa of Dublin, Jane Timken of Canton. Statewide electors are Madison Gesiotto of Canton and Ryan Stenger of Canton.