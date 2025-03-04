Ohio’s senators invite Secretary of Defense Hegseth to WPAFB

The letter was signed by Ohio Sens. Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted, two of the newest senators.

Moreno defeated former Sen. Sherrod Brown in the November 2024 election. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Husted to the Senate in January to replace former Sen. J.D. Vance, a Middletown Republican who was elected vice president as President Donald Trump’s running mate in November.

The invitation comes at a time when the Defense Department under Hegseth has said it will cut about 5,400 probationary employees, as part of an “initial effort” to cut the department’s civilian workforce by 5% to 8%.

It has been unclear how those cuts will fall on the Wright-Patterson workforce, which reached 38,000 military and civilian employees last year, making it the largest employer in a single location in the state of Ohio.