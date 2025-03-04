Breaking: Ohio’s senators invite Secretary of Defense Hegseth to WPAFB

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a town hall meeting for Department of Defense personnel at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 7, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

1 hour ago
Ohio’s two U.S. senators are inviting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as Hegseth helps shape the Trump administration’s defense priorities.

The invitation, dated Monday, tells Hegseth that “Ohio plays a critical role in our nation’s defense infrastructure. In particular, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in Dayton, Ohio, is headquarters for a vast, worldwide logistics system, a world-class laboratory research function, and is the foremost acquisition and development center in the U.S. Air Force.”

The letter was signed by Ohio Sens. Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted, two of the newest senators.

The C-17 Globemaster III crew load dummies onto the plane during a mock evacuation drill Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at Wright Patterson Air Force base. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Moreno defeated former Sen. Sherrod Brown in the November 2024 election. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Husted to the Senate in January to replace former Sen. J.D. Vance, a Middletown Republican who was elected vice president as President Donald Trump’s running mate in November.

The invitation comes at a time when the Defense Department under Hegseth has said it will cut about 5,400 probationary employees, as part of an “initial effort” to cut the department’s civilian workforce by 5% to 8%.

It has been unclear how those cuts will fall on the Wright-Patterson workforce, which reached 38,000 military and civilian employees last year, making it the largest employer in a single location in the state of Ohio.

