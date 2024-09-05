Old Troy Pike widening project nears completion

Credit: Credit:

“(This should) all help to make that section of roadway operate more efficiently,” Bergman said Wednesday.

Temporary lane striping was added to the roadway earlier this week, an addition that will be in place until the road is repaved in the coming weeks.

In mid to late September, Barrett Paving will complete milling and paving work of Old Troy Pike from Taylorsville Road to the I-70 ramps. Final striping will then be added, consistent to what was put down this week.

An exact scheduled date for the milling and paving is not yet available, city officials said, but that work will be completed during overnight hours.

The new roadway configuration provides two northbound thru lanes on Old Troy Pike, plus an additional full right turn-only lane from Taylorsville Road to the I-70 ramp, along with left turn lanes at intersections. Southbound lanes include two thru lanes and left turn lanes at intersections.

The location of the three traffic signals in this area has not changed since the addition of a signal near Burger King last year.

At Old Troy Pike and Merily Way, an intersection that’s grown notorious for traffic issues, a right turn lane and an extended right drop lane have also been added.

Officials are confident the roadway changes will offer a long-term and effective solution to traffic congestion that has increasingly plagued the area as a result of continued commercial and residential development on Old Troy Pike and nearby.

“I believe everyone will see tremendous improvement in the flow of the traffic patterns once this work is complete and the repaving is finalized with the permanent striping, and we are already receiving good feedback from those traveling the road,” said Mayor Jeff Gore.