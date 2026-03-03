Once again, Site Selection magazine selects Dayton

“For the DDC, 2025 told the story of a region whose long game continues to pay off, where collaboration is not an aspiration but a defining trait, and where resilience is built into the culture of innovation that has shaped the Dayton region for generations,” said Dayton Development Coalition President and Chief Executive Jeff Hoagland.

“No one economic development entity has the power to generate the momentum necessary to lift an entire region,” Hoagland added in a statement. “We are grateful for the commitment and collaboration of dozens of partners throughout the region, from local governments, to private economic development groups, chambers of commerce and utilities, and private industry.”

Site Selection ranks cities and states each year based on the number of development projects, the coalition said in an announcement of the ranking.

“Projects factored into the rankings include those with any combination of state, regional and local incentives, as well as those that do not receive any type of assistance,” the coalition said. “This year’s results indicate a strong state and regional business climate.”

“The Dayton area is flourishing as a key hub for innovation, technology, healthcare, and manufacturing,” Greene County Board of Commissioners President Tom Koogler said.

The area is home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which itself is home to a powerful concentration of Air Force missions, Koogler noted — Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, and many others.

“For two decades, Site Selection magazine has recognized Montgomery County and the Dayton region as one of the top 10 locations in the nation to start or expand a business,” said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice. “Consistently ranking in the top 10 affirms what we already know: our region offers an exceptional quality of life, a strong and growing business climate, and a committed team of economic development partners focused on creating jobs and expanding opportunity for our residents.”