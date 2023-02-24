One dead after motorcycle crash on I-75 ramp in Miami Twp.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle Thursday evening on a highway off-ramp in Miami Twp.
Emergency crews were called around 7:15 p.m. to the crash on the ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to state Route 725, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
A caller reported that a motorcyclist was unconscious in the road, and seemed to have a head injury. The caller also tried to block traffic from possibly hitting the motorcyclist, according to dispatch records.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The crash victim’s name has not been released.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
