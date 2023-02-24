X
NEW DETAILS: Suspect charged in 2 robberies at same Key Bank branch in Huber Heights

Crime & Law
HUBER HEIGHTS — A 27-year-old man is jailed in connection to two robberies at the same Key Bank branch this year in Huber Heights.

Evidence from the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab and detective work linked Domkniqe Stone to the robberies on Wednesday and on Jan. 18 at the bank at 5001 Chambersburg Road, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Detectives on Friday learned from the crime lab that evidence linked Stone to the first robbery, when a man wearing all black clothing and a black mask that covered all but his eyes robbed the bank around 1:40 p.m. Jan. 18. The suspect, which police identified as Stone on Friday, did not show a weapon and demanded cash before he fled on foot.

Stone was found around 10:20 a.m. Friday near his home and was taken into custody without incident, Huber Heights police said.

“Through their continued investigation after the arrest, detectives learned Stone was also responsible for the second robbery occurring on (Wednesday) at Key Bank,” a release from the police division stated.

In the robbery this week, the suspect, identified as Stone, showed a pistol when he demanded money from tellers. He was wearing eyeglasses, black jacket, black shorts, white shoes and blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved one count of robbery and one count of aggravated robbery against Stone, a release stated.

Stone is in the Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bail.

