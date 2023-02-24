NEW DETAILS: Suspect charged in 2 robberies at same Key Bank branch in Huber Heights

“Through their continued investigation after the arrest, detectives learned Stone was also responsible for the second robbery occurring on (Wednesday) at Key Bank,” a release from the police division stated.

In the robbery this week, the suspect, identified as Stone, showed a pistol when he demanded money from tellers. He was wearing eyeglasses, black jacket, black shorts, white shoes and blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved one count of robbery and one count of aggravated robbery against Stone, a release stated.

Stone is in the Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bail.