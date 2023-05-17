Motorcyclist killed in Darke County crash

One person has died following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Darke County.
The crash, which only involved the motorcycle, was reported at 7:11 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jamison Road in Wayne Twp., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
