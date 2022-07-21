One dead, another critical after head-on crash involving semi in Darke County

A man is dead and another was flown to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on state Route 49 in Darke County.
According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the 3400 block of Route 49 near Arcanum.
Early investigation found that a maroon 1998 Chevrolet 1500 was driving northwest on Route 49 when it went over the center line into oncoming traffic, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
At the same time, a 2019 Volvo semi truck was driving the opposite direction. The semi driver braked and swerved to the left to try to avoid the collision, but the Chevrolet driver over-corrected and drove into the semi truck, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released after notifying his next of kin, the sheriff’s office said.
The front seat passenger was trapped by the crash and had to be removed from the vehicle by rescue crews. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where he is listed in critical condition.
Medics took the semi driver to Wayne Healthcare, where he was treated and released.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was joined at the scene by Arcanum Rescue, the Arcanum Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, the Pitsburg Fire Department, the Greenville Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue and CareFlight, as well as the Darke County Coroner’s Office, Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Enforcement.
The crash remains under investigation.
