One dead, one injured in Warren County’s motorcycle crash

Local News
By
43 minutes ago

A man was killed and a woman was injured Friday in a motorcycle crash on State Route 48 in Harlan Township , according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

Thomas Williams, a 32-year-old man from Felicity, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on SR-48 while on a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle with a woman passenger when the motorcyclist lost control and slid into a guardrail, the patrol said.

As of the result, both driver and passenger were ejected from their seats, according to the patrol.

Williams and the woman passenger were transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Williams was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Coroner’s Office and the Harlan Township Fire and EMS also assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

