One dead, others taken to hospital after I-71 car crash

The Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched initially on reports of a car crash with injuries on Interstate-71 southbound in Warren County at 1:19 a.m., according to a press release. Initial reports said a semi truck hit the rear of a passenger van with occupants being ejected, the press release said.

A 2004 Ford E-150 was traveling at slow speed on I-71 where the southbound 2019 International semi hit the rear of the the van, ejecting one person onto the roadway, according to the press release.