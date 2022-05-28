One dead, others taken to hospital after I-71 car crash

One person died Saturday morning in Union Twp. after being ejected from a vehicle and hit by an unidentified passing car.
The Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched initially on reports of a car crash with injuries on Interstate-71 southbound in Warren County at 1:19 a.m., according to a press release. Initial reports said a semi truck hit the rear of a passenger van with occupants being ejected, the press release said.
A 2004 Ford E-150 was traveling at slow speed on I-71 where the southbound 2019 International semi hit the rear of the the van, ejecting one person onto the roadway, according to the press release.
The ejected person was then hit by a southbound car, the press release said.
The 2004 Ford van driver and its’ passengers were transported to Bethesda North Hospital. The ejected person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The semi truck’s driver was not taken to the local hospital.
The car crash is still under investigation.
We will update this story as we learn more.
