X

Crews battle fire, high temperatures in Dayton blaze

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
3 minutes ago

One person has been displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Dayton that was complicated by high outdoor temperatures.

According to Dayton Fire District Chief David Grubb, crews responded Friday afternoon to the 1400 block of Huffman Avenue on a report of smoke coming from a four-unit apartment building.

Grubb said that there was only one occupant in the building, and the other three units were under construction. Fire crews were able to get inside and aggressively fight the fire, putting it out with no injuries reported.

ExploreMan found guilty in deadly hit-and-run crash in Harrison Twp.

The main problem fighting the fire, however, was the heat, the district chief said.

“When the heat index is as high as it is right now, we have to be cognizant of rotating our crews through a little quicker,” he said. “Some of the heat stress can be pretty bad, so we generally consider calling extra crews and rotating through quicker.”

He added that the department had sent an air truck with coolers full of water and sports drinks to help keep firefighters hydrated.

In total, Grubb said that there were six engines, two trucks and a medic unit dispatched to the fire, through he was unsure of the exact number of people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Although the exact amount of damage is unknown, Grubb said that construction in the unoccupied units allowed the fire to spread to the rafters on the second floor and cause extensive damage.

The single occupant was displaced, though it was unclear whether they would need the assistance of the Red Cross or not.

In Other News
1
South Park mixed-housing project approved just north of Miami Valley...
2
Troy plans roundabout near high school, may add one on Ohio 41 near...
3
New affidavit says Troy Tavern building’s wall can’t reasonably be...
4
Centerville-Washington Park District puts replacement levy on November...
5
Man found guilty in deadly hit-and-run crash in Harrison Twp.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top