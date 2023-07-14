Crews battle fire, high temperatures in Dayton blaze

One person has been displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Dayton that was complicated by high outdoor temperatures.

According to Dayton Fire District Chief David Grubb, crews responded Friday afternoon to the 1400 block of Huffman Avenue on a report of smoke coming from a four-unit apartment building.

Grubb said that there was only one occupant in the building, and the other three units were under construction. Fire crews were able to get inside and aggressively fight the fire, putting it out with no injuries reported.

The main problem fighting the fire, however, was the heat, the district chief said.

“When the heat index is as high as it is right now, we have to be cognizant of rotating our crews through a little quicker,” he said. “Some of the heat stress can be pretty bad, so we generally consider calling extra crews and rotating through quicker.”

He added that the department had sent an air truck with coolers full of water and sports drinks to help keep firefighters hydrated.

In total, Grubb said that there were six engines, two trucks and a medic unit dispatched to the fire, through he was unsure of the exact number of people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Although the exact amount of damage is unknown, Grubb said that construction in the unoccupied units allowed the fire to spread to the rafters on the second floor and cause extensive damage.

The single occupant was displaced, though it was unclear whether they would need the assistance of the Red Cross or not.