One flown, another driven to hospital after Union Twp. crash

One person was flown and another was driven to the hospital after a crash in Union Township late Friday evening.
According to Miami County dispatchers, the crash was reported at 8:39p.m. at the intersection of Milton-Potsdam Road and South Range Line Road.
Dispatchers said that the crash involved two vehicles.
As many as six total people were injured in the crash, dispatchers said. One was flown to the hospital by CareFlight and another was taken by an ambulance.
The extent of the injuries sustained in the crash is unclear.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Dayton Air Show adds aerobic flying act featuring ‘dead stick,’ comedy...
2
Trotwood to hold memorial service for residents who died from COVID-19
3
RECALL: Bacon topping may have metal in it
4
Higgins indicted for murder, abuse of corpse in Troy roommate case
5
Bethel school superintendent resigns, says he won’t sacrifice his...
About the Author