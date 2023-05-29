One flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in New Madison

One person was flown to the hospital after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in New Madison Monday afternoon.
According to Darke County dispatchers, the crash was reported at 3:29 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Main Street in New Madison.
CareFlight was called to the scene and took one person to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
