One in hospital, traffic restricted after four-vehicle crash on EB U.S. 35

1 hour ago

Traffic is restricted and one person was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. 35 near Orchard Lane.

Eastbound traffic is restricted to the right shoulder.

Crews from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Fire and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

Initial reports said the crash may have trapped one of the occupants, but OSHP dispatchers said that they did not believe anyone was trapped.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

