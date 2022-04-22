One in hospital, traffic restricted after four-vehicle crash on EB U.S. 35

Traffic is restricted and one person was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. 35 near Orchard Lane.
Eastbound traffic is restricted to the right shoulder.
Crews from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Fire and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.
Initial reports said the crash may have trapped one of the occupants, but OSHP dispatchers said that they did not believe anyone was trapped.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Art competition shows off creativity of Greene County students
2
JUST IN: No verdict yet in ex-AFRL commander abusive sexual contact...
3
Cost increase woes “a perfect storm” for local infrastructure projects
4
Hundreds of new apartments headed to downtown Dayton
5
Local artist Gabe Maas drops soulful piano-pop collection
About the Author