One injured after early morning head-on crash in Harrison Twp.

One person was injured in a head-on crash in Harrison Twp. early Sunday morning. The crash occurred at North Main Street and West Melford Avenue at 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Initial investigations show that a Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on North Main Street and went left of center, striking an Infiniti that was traveling northbound on North Main Street near West Melford Avenue, a release said.
The driver of the Nissan reportedly fled the scene and the driver of the Infiniti had minor injuries.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.