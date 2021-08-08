dayton-daily-news logo
One injured after early morning head-on crash in Harrison Twp.

ajc.com

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

One person was injured in a head-on crash in Harrison Twp. early Sunday morning. The crash occurred at North Main Street and West Melford Avenue at 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Initial investigations show that a Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on North Main Street and went left of center, striking an Infiniti that was traveling northbound on North Main Street near West Melford Avenue, a release said.

The driver of the Nissan reportedly fled the scene and the driver of the Infiniti had minor injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

