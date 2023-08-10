One injured after forklift catches fire in trailer in Vandalia

One person has been injured after a report of a large vehicle fire at a Vandalia trucking company Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at Carter Express Inc., at 1655 Capstone Way at about 8:06 p.m., according to Vandalia police.

Fire crews arrived and found a forklift on fire inside a trailer that had been moved away from the building, the Vandalia Division of Fire wrote on social media.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what the injuries were, but Vandalia dispatchers confirmed that the person injured was not a member of the fire crews.