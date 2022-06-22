One lane on main Centerville thoroughfare to close Thursday, Friday

Contractors will be working in the northbound and southbound lanes of Ohio 48 in Centerville on Thursday and Friday.
All work will be done in the evenings and overnight between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., city officials said this afternoon. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times in both directions between Franklin Street and Sheehan Road at crews apply rejuvenator.
Rejuvenator is a standard product used to prolong the surface quality of the road.
The work is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation State Route 48 project.
