One person found dead inside Piqua mobile home after fire

One person was found dead Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Piqua.
Crews were dispatched and responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the residence in 1500 block of South Main Street, according to the Piqua Police Department.
A mobile home caught fire, and neighbors believed there was a resident who reportedly had health and mobility issues still inside, police said.
The deceased person’s identity has not yet been released by the Miami County coroner.
There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Piqua Fire Department.
