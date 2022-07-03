dayton-daily-news logo
One person killed at Michigan air show

Shockwave, the world’s fastest truck with three jet engines, races the Lucas Oil biplane at the Center Point Energy Dayton Air Show. Saturday, July 10, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Shockwave, the world’s fastest truck with three jet engines, races the Lucas Oil biplane at the Center Point Energy Dayton Air Show. Saturday, July 10, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Explosion happens during Shockwave Jet Truck performance

One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a Michigan air show, the Associated Press reported.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened at about 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. One death was announced by the Battle Creek Police Department, the AP said.

The Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway at a Battle Creek airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The truck was not scheduled to take part in the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this year, but it has been a performer at the local show in the past.

The Dayton show is set for July 30-31 at Dayton International Airport.

The truck is powered by dual jet engines and reaches speeds topping 300 mph, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. The AP said emails to the team weren’t immediately returned.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

