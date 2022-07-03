One person killed at Michigan air show

One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a Michigan air show, the Associated Press reported.
Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened at about 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. One death was announced by the Battle Creek Police Department, the AP said.
The Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway at a Battle Creek airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.
The truck was not scheduled to take part in the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this year, but it has been a performer at the local show in the past.
The Dayton show is set for July 30-31 at Dayton International Airport.
The truck is powered by dual jet engines and reaches speeds topping 300 mph, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. The AP said emails to the team weren’t immediately returned.
