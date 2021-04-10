One seriously injured after Harrison Twp. crash late Friday

The sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to the 2500 block of Needmore Road in Harrison Township at 9:17 p.m. Friday night.

After investigation, the release said, deputies found that a 44-year-old man was driving eastbound on Needmore Road in a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he drove left of center and crashed into a 2011 Ford Taurus, driven by a 31-year-old woman.