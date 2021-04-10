One seriously injured after Harrison Twp. crash late Friday

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash that sent a car off the road to crash into a pole, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to the 2500 block of Needmore Road in Harrison Township at 9:17 p.m. Friday night.
After investigation, the release said, deputies found that a 44-year-old man was driving eastbound on Needmore Road in a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he drove left of center and crashed into a 2011 Ford Taurus, driven by a 31-year-old woman.
After the crash, the Taurus went off the right side of the road and crashed into a pole.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with serious, though not life-threatening, injuries, but the sheriff’s office did not say which driver was injured.
The release also said that alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.