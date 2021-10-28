One shot at Trotwood apartment complex, taken to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting at an apartment complex in Trotwood late Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to the 5500 block of Autumn Leaf Drive at 9:22 p.m. after a caller reported seeing two people fighting before one shot the other, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Crews found one man who had been shot and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital. The severity of his injuries is currently not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
