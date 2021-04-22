X

At least one dead, one in hospital after crash that ejected one person in Dayton

ajc.com
.

Local News | Updated 24 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

An investigator from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is on scene and one person was taken to the hospital after a crash that threw one person from the vehicle.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Troy Street and Melberth Road soon after 3 a.m. on a report of crash.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, one person was reportedly thrown from the crash, and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.