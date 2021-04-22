At least one dead, one in hospital after crash that ejected one person in Dayton

An investigator from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is on scene and one person was taken to the hospital after a crash that threw one person from the vehicle.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Troy Street and Melberth Road soon after 3 a.m. on a report of crash.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, one person was reportedly thrown from the crash, and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.