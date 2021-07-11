One transported by CareFlight after single-vehicle crash in Germantown

One person was transported by CareFlight after their vehicle flipped on East Market Street in Germantown. The crash occurred within about 10 miles of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Initial reports from dispatchers show that the vehicle flipped over with one person inside it. Additional reports show the vehicle may have caught fire. The single occupant was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers said. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.