1 week left to dispute your Montgomery County property valuation: Here’s how

“It was kind of a big shock,” said Bryan Lemons. “We upgraded a toilet and that cost us $100 to replace a 30-year-old toilet. Aside from that we hadn’t made any alterations to the house.”

Keith said the primary driver of the increase on the Lemons’ house was what they paid for it in 2019 and the sale prices of comparable nearby homes.

Keith said he and colleagues across the state have seen the same thing: a few strong years for the real estate market that hasn’t slowed.

“I think we’re all witnessing that,” he said. “We all were concerned about the double digit increases we saw last year and what the impact was going to be on property owners, but that trend has continued.”

The five-minute video at www.mc-bor.org describes the factors that may lead to a change in a property’s value. They may include deferred maintenance or damage; an independent appraisal within the last three years that differs from the auditor’s value; or that similar nearby properties recently sold for prices that are different from the auditor’s valuations.

After filling out a complaint form, also found online at www.mc-bor.org, a hearing is scheduled with the three-person board. All 2021 hearings are being conducted via Zoom video conferencing or phone due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the auditor’s office.

No later than 10 days prior to a hearing, property owners must submit evidence to support their requested valuation change.

The documents may include a record of sale from last three years, a recent appraisal, a list of recent sales of similar properties in the area, a real estate agent’s market analysis of similar recently sold properties, as well as receipts, estimates and photos that establish the cost to repair issues, according to the auditor’s office.

Property owners who appeal shouldn’t expect a decision on the day of their hearing, but will receive notification within 90 days, according the county.

If an owner still disagrees with the decision, they may appeal to the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals or through Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Appeals must be filed within 30 days of notification of the board’s decision.

If the Board of Revisions changes a valuation it will be effective as of Jan. 1. The change in value can result in an adjustment of taxes owed or paid for the tax year under appeal.

The Board of Revision’s decision will remain in effect until the next property value update.

How to appeal your property value in Montgomery County

Online at www.mc-bor.org

By email at BOR@mcohio.org

By mail to 451 W. Third St., 3rd Floor, Dayton, OH 45422

For questions about the Board of Revision process or the 2020 reappraisal, call 937-496-6856.