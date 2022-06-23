Online driver’s license renewal among new BMV services

Ohioans soon will be able to renew driver’s licenses online among new services added to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles website.
The newly upgraded BMV.Ohio.Gov is designed to transform the BMV customer experience and limit in-person visits, the governor’s office announced Thursday in a media release.
To renew a driver’s license or identification card, staring June 27 Ohioans will be able to visit the BMV website and click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. The user will need to upload a current driver’s license or ID, or a photograph, and one document from BMV’s acceptable document list. Once approved, the license or card will be mailed.
“Our administration is dedicated to improving and enhancing the overall customer experience for Ohioans needing to visit the BMV by providing access to innovative options that better meet their needs,” Gov. Mike DeWine stated. “In just a few days, Ohioans will be able to renew their driver’s license online, which marks another major milestone in our mission to offer more online services to citizens when they are interacting with the state.”
Ohioans will be able to transfer a vehicle title beginning July 11 for person-to-person sales.
Also, residents will be able to take the driving knowledge test online, also starting July 11, required for a temporary permit.
The state is working on expanding driver examination testing locations through partnerships with outside businesses.
A pilot program launches July 1 with the Preble County Clerk of Court to contract as a third-party location for driver’s license skills test. The pilot program is expected to expand to seven other locations across the state over the summer, with additional expansion planned in the future, the release stated.
“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stated. “With every service that becomes available on the website, InnovateOhio is chipping away at any reason why Ohioans might have to go into the BMV. We have moved services online, so you never have to stand in line.”
