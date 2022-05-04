dayton-daily-news logo
Only 1 in 5 voters cast ballots in Ohio, locally

Voters wait in line to vote Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Dayton Korean Grace Church. MARSHALL GORBY \ STAFF

1 hour ago

There are just over three-quarters of a million registered voters combined in Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Warren and Preble counties.

Just over 78% of them (590,000) didn’t vote in Tuesday’s partisan primary election — whether due to apathy, or bad weather, or not aligning with either of the two main political parties, among other reasons.

Greene County had the highest local voter turnout, in part due to 33% of Beavercreek voters showing up for an income tax levy.

Greene County: 25.2% turnout

Preble County: 24.4%

Miami County: 21.7%

Montgomery County: 21.1%

Warren County: 20.3%

Statewide: 20.6% turnout

In Montgomery County, 88.2% of all ballots cast were voted on Election Day, as opposed to in the early-voting process. In Greene and Warren counties, 82-83% of the total vote came on Election Day.

