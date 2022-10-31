Open burn spreads to Miami County building, causes estimated $50K in damage

When crews arrived, they found thick brown smoke venting from the eaves of the building. The fire started in the right back corner and approximately 20% of the structure was on fire, Haller said.

The business was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Because there were no fire hydrants within 1,000 feet of the facility, crews had to shuttle water in by tankers, Haller said.

By 5:09 p.m. the fire was under control and all crews were released at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release.

West Milton, Bethel, Vandalia, Casstown and all off-duty Tipp City fire personnel were called to the fire. Miami County sheriff’s deputies helped with traffic control and locating neighbors. AES Ohio secured power to the burning building.

The estimated damage was $50,000 — $35,000 for the building and $15,000 for contents, according to Haller.

Under Ohio law, most open burns are prohibited in unincorporated areas in March, April, May, October and November from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.