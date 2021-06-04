OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Fire Blocks welcomes Ascend Innovations, hospital association

Larson marveled at being able to walk from his 12,000-square-foot office on Third Street to the Oregon District, to Flying Pizza and to many other locations.

“We’re thrilled to be here,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of GDAHA

This new space is part of a sprawling, long-term redevelopment project in what is being called the “Fire Blocks District,” around East Third and Jefferson streets. Spearheaded by the Windsor Cos., the company has been able to bring new commerce to the area where previous developers had been frustrated.

THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

After years of disuse, buildings in the district have welcomed businesses like the Salt Block Biscuit Co. and Third Perk Coffee House and Wine Bar. Windsor is also finishing up work on new loft apartments in the Graphic Arts Building on South Ludlow Street.

GDAHA is moving more than 20 employees into the space. The association wanted its employees at “the heart of the action.”

“We wanted our employees to be where we would just be a short walk away from the energy of what’s happening in downtown Dayton,” Hackenbracht said.

The fourth-floor office was designed with spaces for hospitality and conferencing areas; individual workspaces; a café; and huddle rooms for small meetings of employees.