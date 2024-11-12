Open house on I-675 and Grange Hall interchange Thursday

The Grange Hall and I-675 project includes plans to add new ramps for westbound access to and from I-675, as well as improvements at the Grange Hall Road and Colonel Glenn Highway intersection.

This event is an opportunity for residents, property owners, and other stakeholders to view project exhibits and share feedback, the city said.

Information includes potential impacts, including temporary and permanent right-of-way, and potential environmental impacts on streams, bat habitats and noise levels. Attendees will learn about plans for maintaining traffic flow during construction, potential property impacts, and overall project scope.

The project is still in planning stages, and so the event is designed to offer insight and gather community input, according to the city. Environmental surveys and studies are ongoing.

Project materials will be available on the city’s website after the open house for those that can’t attend. Public comments must be submitted to the Beavercreek Engineer’s Office by Dec. 16.

Beavercreek applied for Priority Development & Advocacy Committee funding for the Grange Hall project last week from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission in October, alongside grant applications for Spring House Park development, and funding for a full interchange where the superstreet is at U.S. 35 and Factory Road.

For more information, visit beavercreekohio.gov/interchange.