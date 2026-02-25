OPINION: Exhibit a powerful affirmation of Black life and artistry

“Black Lives as Subject Matter III,” guest curated with care and conviction by the iconic Willis “Bing” Davis, stands as both celebration and declaration. Davis is a revered cultural voice well beyond any single community. His curatorial approach is grounded in history, dignity, and forward vision. Walking into the opening reception felt like entering a living gathering of purpose and pride. The parking lot was full, the lobby buzzing, the galleries alive with conversation. There was a sense of joy in the air. Artists and supporters filled the space across generations, from emerging voices such as Joshua Whittaker to the mastery of Duane Daniels.

What moved me most was the atmosphere inside the galleries. It felt like equal parts revival, reunion, and revelation. You could sense people seeing themselves and their histories reflected on the walls. It reminds us that art is not simply decorative. It is declarative. It holds memory and projects possibility at the same time. The exhibition connects past, present, and future expressions of Black life in America through image, material, and message.

The museum staff and leadership continue to create space for a wide range of voices across the arts ecosystem. That kind of openness is built through intention and courage. The curatorial experience here is rooted in community and presented without apology, centering artists whose contributions have too often been sidelined in broader art narratives. The welcome is expansive and sincere. The joy is visible. The invitation is for everyone. This is what a forward thinking institution looks like in action.

As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, many celebrations will turn to art and culture as mirrors of the democratic experiment. Exhibitions like this remind us that the American story has never been singular. Attempts to diminish or erase the creative and historical contributions of Black Americans diminish us all. We lose insight and growth. This exhibition offers the opposite. It is a powerful, joyful affirmation of Black life and Black artistry, and a reminder that seeing fully is the first step toward understanding more deeply.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.