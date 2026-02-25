OPINION: Exhibit a powerful affirmation of Black life and artistry

I have long believed, and often said to anyone willing to listen, that the Miami Valley consistently performs far beyond what anyone might predict based on size alone. This region carries a creative pulse that is steady, generous, and deeply rooted. Artists across every discipline are not only making work here, they are building lives around their practice. From dance studios to printmakers, choreographers to collage artists, playwrights to public muralists, the ecosystem is alive and working every day. Add to that the museums, galleries, and public art found across towns, suburbs, and city centers, and you begin to recognize the quiet miracle happening in plain sight. As someone who regularly chronicles the movement of our arts community, I never run out of creativity to encounter or stories to share.
One of the true treasures in this cultural landscape is the Springfield Museum of Art, a place I still describe as a hidden gem, even though it deserves headline recognition. The sense of discovery begins with the setting, beautifully placed near the river, where the natural surroundings and the building feel in easy conversation. The museum’s curved main gallery is one of the most engaging exhibition spaces in the region, gently echoing the flow of nearby waterways and inviting visitors to slow down and look with intention. The museum, led by Jessimi Jones, has built a reputation for thoughtful exhibitions and meaningful community connection. I cannot recall a visit that did not leave me energized and reflective. The current exhibition continues that strong tradition.
“Black Lives as Subject Matter III,” guest curated with care and conviction by the iconic Willis “Bing” Davis, stands as both celebration and declaration. Davis is a revered cultural voice well beyond any single community. His curatorial approach is grounded in history, dignity, and forward vision. Walking into the opening reception felt like entering a living gathering of purpose and pride. The parking lot was full, the lobby buzzing, the galleries alive with conversation. There was a sense of joy in the air. Artists and supporters filled the space across generations, from emerging voices such as Joshua Whittaker to the mastery of Duane Daniels.
What moved me most was the atmosphere inside the galleries. It felt like equal parts revival, reunion, and revelation. You could sense people seeing themselves and their histories reflected on the walls. It reminds us that art is not simply decorative. It is declarative. It holds memory and projects possibility at the same time. The exhibition connects past, present, and future expressions of Black life in America through image, material, and message.
The museum staff and leadership continue to create space for a wide range of voices across the arts ecosystem. That kind of openness is built through intention and courage. The curatorial experience here is rooted in community and presented without apology, centering artists whose contributions have too often been sidelined in broader art narratives. The welcome is expansive and sincere. The joy is visible. The invitation is for everyone. This is what a forward thinking institution looks like in action.
As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, many celebrations will turn to art and culture as mirrors of the democratic experiment. Exhibitions like this remind us that the American story has never been singular. Attempts to diminish or erase the creative and historical contributions of Black Americans diminish us all. We lose insight and growth. This exhibition offers the opposite. It is a powerful, joyful affirmation of Black life and Black artistry, and a reminder that seeing fully is the first step toward understanding more deeply.
Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.