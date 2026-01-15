OPINION: Karen Wick-Gagnet was impactful, inspiring

Karen, who recently passed away, was stylish, vivacious, and unmistakably herself, moving through the worlds of culture, education, and politics with a grace and dexterity that was breathtaking to witness. She didn’t simply talk about making our community better, she embodied the belief that better was possible, and then got to work making it real.

Karen had an ability to draw people in and make them feel like the future could be elegant and more joyful than they could imagine. I can speak from personal experience when I say that being around her was energizing. There was always momentum, always the sense that something meaningful was being built. In the world of power and influence, there are often two approaches. One is rooted in aggressive assertiveness, the other is grounded in the quiet confidence of someone who knows how to lead without bulldozing. Karen was a master of the latter. A living model of how to hold strength and softness at the same time, how to advocate fiercely while still making people feel seen.

With Karen’s passing, we are given a moment not only to honor an extraordinary life, but to reflect on what it means to carry forward the torch she has left behind. Midwestern pragmatism can sometimes make us wary of style and panache, as if beauty is frivolous or suspect. But Karen understood something deeper: style can be a language. Presence can be a form of leadership. You can work hard and still bring warmth, confidence, and possibility into every room you enter. She wore her elegance as an invitation.

As I sat during her memorial service at Omega Baptist Church, filled with people from every corner of our community, a living testimony to the many worlds Karen moved through. It spoke volumes about her deep desire to make the community she loved flourish.

There are two things in this life that are certain: we are born, and we will one day die. Those truths are beyond our control. But in between, we are given the power of choice. we can commit ourselves to the best of human possibility. we can reach for a vibrant, unapologetic authenticity. Karen chose authenticity. She chose faith. She chose beauty. She chose to be fully present in her life, and she encouraged the rest of us to do the same.

At the close of her memorial service, the final musical offering was a soulful rendition of the classic made famous by Frank Sinatra: “My Way.” It was the perfect tribute. Because Karen did live her life her way, with style, conviction, and a spirit that refused to shrink. Karen was, and will remain, a Dayton original. She cannot be duplicated. But she can be honored in the best way possible: by aspiring to live with the same courage, generosity, and commitment to a life well lived.

Bravo, Karen.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance. His arts column appears in Ideas & Voices every third Friday of the month.