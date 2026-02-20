OPINION: Ukrainians have a level of support at Winter Olympics 

The eyes of the world are currently on Milan-Cortina 2026 as the northern Italian hosts have welcomed athletes from across the globe. Thus far, the quadrennial Olympic Games has been a success with much of the focus on athletic storylines, rather than geopolitics. Of course, whenever countries send representatives to compete against one another, tensions can rise. There are also occasions when security is of the utmost importance to protect the athletes – the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics are testament to that when terrorists from Black September killed nine Israeli athletes. When the United States last hosted the Winter Olympics, in Salt Lake City, it was a mere six months following the horrific 9/11 attacks.
This is the second time that a city in northern Italy has hosted a Winter Olympics in the 21st century. Neighboring Torino (Turin) hosted the 2006 games, followed by Vancouver-Whistler in Canada in 2010, Sochi in Russia in 2014, PyeongChang in the Republic (South) of Korea in 2018, and Beijing in China in 2022. Following the Sochi games, Russian leader Vladimir Putin initiated his first aggressive military actions against Ukraine, culminating in the illegal annexation of Crimea, and occupation of parts of the southeastern regions, Donetsk and Luhansk. Then, in 2022, almost exactly four years ago – just following the conclusion of the Beijing games – Russia sought to invade all of Ukraine in an act of aggression that changed the trajectory of the world. Ukrainian soldiers have fought valiantly to save their country and despite losing ground in more of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
Resulting from Russia’s illegal actions under international law, the country has been banned from a range of different sporting events. Russia is not allowed to compete in qualifying rounds for the FIFA Men’s World Cup and therefore will not participate in the summer competition hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Russian athletes have been able to participate in major tennis tournaments, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but without reference to their nationality on television or any formal documentation. In the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Russians were allowed to participate as Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) as a means of sanctioning the country but also allowing athletes to stay outside of politics. For the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and the current 2026 Winter Olympics, a new category – Individual Neutral Athletes (using the French-language acronym, AIN). Only Russians that are apolitical and can show that they do not support the war are able to participate.
Sports sanctioning remains a powerful tool for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other global sporting organizations. While sports alone cannot reverse brutal military action by Russia, the message – four years after the Kremlin ordered troops to invade Ukraine – still keeps attention on the issue.
For example, when Ukrainian skeleton racer, Vladyslav Heraskevych, was not allowed to compete in Milan-Cortina because of his helmet, the subject of Russian aggression resurfaced dramatically. Heraskevych’s helmet merely showcased the images of fellow Ukrainian athletes who had been killed as part of Russia’s invasion. IOC President, Kirsty Coventry, argued that while she has sympathy for Heraskevych’s position, she must uphold the rule against making political statements.
Despite this difficult position for the IOC of disallowing a Ukrainian athlete to compete because of his refusal to change his helmet, athletic sanctions against Russia provide a powerful tool– the average Russian citizen is aware that the country is not allowed to participate fully in world affairs – diplomatic and sporting. This situation leaves the world with two options: 1) maintain the sanctions to send an ongoing message against the Putin regime’s aggression, or 2) offer to lift sporting sanctions could be a tool in the arsenal of diplomats as they seek to bring the war to a conclusion. By offering Russia an opportunity to rejoin the sporting world could be used to stop the conflict and provide Ukrainians negotiating leverage to an armistice or peace deal. In either scenario, Ukrainians have a level of support from the outside world at Milan-Cortina.
Glen Duerr is professor of International Studies at Cedarville University.
Credit: Scott Huck
