Oregon District businesses close for shooting’s 2nd anniversary

Ned Peppers and Hole in the Wall also shared a joint statement on their Instagram pages.

“In lieu of all the current events we will be closing our doors August 4th in remembrance of those who lost their lives two years ago,” the statement read. “I challenge everyone to take the day and spend it doing something you enjoy. Spend time with family and friends, call someone you haven’t talked to in a while. Stay strong Dayton.”

Toxic Brew Company announced it will be closed Wednesday to allow staff to be with family and friends.

“To any one and every one affected by that awful day, know we’re thinking about you and we hope you’re doing ok,” the bar shared on Facebook. “Take care of yourselves and each other.”

A memorial held by the FUDGE Foundation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday outside Blind Bob’s Bar. It will include a candle lighting service, music, prayer and a nine-minute moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives in the shooting. There will also be mental health and support group information, as well as resources to help those struggling with trauma.