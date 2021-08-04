dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton interim chief speaks on Oregon District shooting ahead of second anniversary

Oregon Shooting Video Thumbnail

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Interim Dayton Police Chief Matt Carper spoke about the second anniversary of the Oregon District shooting to the media during a National Night Out event at the Dayton Metro Park – Northwest Branch on Philadelphia Drive.

The event occurred the night before the anniversary.

ExploreDayton celebrates National Night Out with community

“We will never forget the outpouring of support for, not just for the police department, public safety, but other sectors of the community embracing those in the Oregon District and the victims of that mass shooting,” Carper said.

“So many people came together to support those who were affected by that, and it impacted many, many lives,” he said.

The interim chief said that the way the community came together after the shooting speaks to Dayton’s resilience.

“That’s what Dayton is about,” he said.

